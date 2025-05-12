Mental Health Break

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Gavin Lovel, right, 126th Student Flight and Airman First Class Justin Galligos, 126th Student Flight show their answers to a Star Wars trivia contest at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2025. The 126th Air Refueling Wing Helping Agencies hosted Mental Health Nature Walk and Activity fair the afternoon of Sunday's drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff)