Mental Health Break

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Justin Galligos, left, 126th Student Flight, reveals the right answer during a Star Wars trivia contest at the 126th Air Refueling Wing Mental Health Nature Walk and activity fair at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9030320
|VIRIN:
|250504-Z-ET407-1001
|Resolution:
|7741x4616
|Size:
|743.58 KB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
