    Mental Health Break

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Justin Galligos, left, 126th Student Flight, reveals the right answer during a Star Wars trivia contest at the 126th Air Refueling Wing Mental Health Nature Walk and activity fair at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
