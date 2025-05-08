Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Empty chairs with photos of fallen defenders and agents sit with a rose placed on them during an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 12, 2025. Airmen plan to participate in a 24-hour ruck march, a defenders challenge, attend a memorial service and view a police vehicle display during National Police Week to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

