Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony

Empty chairs with photos of fallen defenders and agents sit with a rose placed on them during an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 12, 2025. Airmen plan to participate in a 24-hour ruck march, a defenders challenge, attend a memorial service and view a police vehicle display during National Police Week to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 07:42
|Photo ID:
|9029263
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-BS488-4911
|Resolution:
|7955x5303
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
