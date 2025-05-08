Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Empty chairs with photos of fallen defenders and agents sit with a rose placed on them during an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 12, 2025. Airmen plan to participate in a 24-hour ruck march, a defenders challenge, attend a memorial service and view a police vehicle display during National Police Week to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)