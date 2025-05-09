Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing stand for the presentation of the flags during an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 12, 2025. National Police Week is observed May 11-17 to honor the commitment and sacrifices made by law enforcement officers who help maintain safety and order in their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 07:42
    Photo ID: 9029257
    VIRIN: 250512-F-BS488-4221
    Resolution: 7345x4897
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony
    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony
    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony
    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony
    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony
    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony
    Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Opening Ceremony
    SFS
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    National Police Week
    Türkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download