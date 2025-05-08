Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Abigail Brault, 39th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, emcees for an opening ceremony of National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 12, 2025. National Police Week is observed May 11-17 to honor the commitment and sacrifices made by law enforcement officers who help maintain safety and order in their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)