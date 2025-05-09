Incirlik AB Kicks off National Police Week Opening Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. John Jansheski, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group commander, speaks during an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 12, 2025. Airmen plan to participate in a 24-hour ruck march, a defenders challenge, attend a memorial service and view a police vehicle display during National Police Week to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
