Katterbach Chappel Fallen First Responder Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach Police Officers and Firefighters host Fallen First Responder Memorial at Katterbach Chappel, Ansbach, Germany, May 09, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by German Policemen and Firefighters, U.S. Veterans, and the Garrison Community. Ansbach Veterans of Foreign Wars First in Battle Chapter President, Mr. Eddie Guevara speaks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)