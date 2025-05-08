Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Katterbach Chappel Fallen First Responder Memorial [Image 2 of 10]

    Katterbach Chappel Fallen First Responder Memorial

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach Police Officers and Firefighters host Fallen First Responder Memorial at Katterbach Chappel, Ansbach, Germany, May 09, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by German Policemen and Firefighters, U.S. Veterans, and the Garrison Community. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 04:50
    Photo ID: 9029025
    VIRIN: 250509-A-EX530-1006
    Resolution: 8114x5409
    Size: 21.72 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Katterbach Chappel Fallen First Responder Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2025

