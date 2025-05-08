Katterbach Chappel Fallen First Responder Memorial

U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach Police Officers and Firefighters host Fallen First Responder Memorial at Katterbach Chappel, Ansbach, Germany, May 09, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by German Policemen and Firefighters, U.S. Veterans, and the Garrison Community. Ceremonial Table set for One. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 04:50
Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
