Katterbach Chappel Fallen First Responder Memorial

U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach Police Officers and Firefighters host Fallen First Responder Memorial at Katterbach Chappel, Ansbach, Germany, May 09, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by German Policemen and Firefighters, U.S. Veterans, and the Garrison Community. 12 Combat Aviation Brigade Chaplain Maj. Marta Schultz says memorial prayer. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)