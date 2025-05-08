Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, brief the capabilities of an MRQ-13 radio truck to members of the Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner nation integration training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. The Department of Defense’s comprehensive partnering strategy focuses on developing ready, willing and capable partners to address global security challenges collectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)