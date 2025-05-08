Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, brief the capabilities of a radar system to members of the Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner nation integration training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Operations and engagements with ROKAF demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)