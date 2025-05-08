Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

U.S. Marines with the Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, brief the capabilities of a radar system to members of the Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner nation integration training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Operations and engagements with ROKAF demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 21:46
|Photo ID:
|9028666
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-NJ333-1026
|Resolution:
|5273x3508
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
