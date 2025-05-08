Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training [Image 3 of 4]

    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, brief the capabilities of a radar system to members of the Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner nation integration training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Operations and engagements with ROKAF demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    USMC
    ROKAF
    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    Partner Nation Integration

