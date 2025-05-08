Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Parker Smith, the
weapons director with Marine Air Control
Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st
Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs members of the
Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner
nation integration training event at Kunsan Air
Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Integrating
processes, systems and command and control
functions strengthen relationships and trust, which
will be important in times of crisis. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 21:46
|Photo ID:
|9028665
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-NJ333-1003
|Resolution:
|3954x2631
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
