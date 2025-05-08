Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Parker Smith, the
    weapons director with Marine Air Control
    Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st
    Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs members of the
    Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner
    nation integration training event at Kunsan Air
    Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Integrating
    processes, systems and command and control
    functions strengthen relationships and trust, which
    will be important in times of crisis. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 21:46
    Photo ID: 9028665
    VIRIN: 250502-F-NJ333-1003
    Resolution: 3954x2631
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training
    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training
    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training
    Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    ROKAF
    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    Partner Nation Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download