Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Parker Smith, the

weapons director with Marine Air Control

Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st

Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs members of the

Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner

nation integration training event at Kunsan Air

Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Integrating

processes, systems and command and control

functions strengthen relationships and trust, which

will be important in times of crisis. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)