Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Johnathan Spitz, the

operations officer with Marine Air Control

Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st

Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs members of the

Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner

nation integration training event at Kunsan Air

Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Military-

to-military engagements improve operational

effectiveness when operating in unfamiliar

environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior

Airman Ryan Hayman)