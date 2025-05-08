Marine Air Control Squadron 4 exchange best-practices during partner training

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Johnathan Spitz, the
operations officer with Marine Air Control
Squadron 4, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st
Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs members of the
Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner
nation integration training event at Kunsan Air
Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. Military-
to-military engagements improve operational
effectiveness when operating in unfamiliar
environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior
Airman Ryan Hayman)
