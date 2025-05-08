MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Geoffrey T. Blumenfeld, Commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3 (Left), presents a unit patch to Brigadier Ben McLennan, Commander of the 3rd Brigade, on Royal Australian Airforce Base Townsville, Australia, May 7, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
