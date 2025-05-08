Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels [Image 5 of 6]

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Geoffrey T. Blumenfeld, Commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3 (Left), presents a unit patch to Brigadier Ben McLennan, Commander of the 3rd Brigade, on Royal Australian Airforce Base Townsville, Australia, May 7, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9028622
    VIRIN: 250507-M-JE726-2315
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    This work, MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    RAAF
    Townsville
    DARWIN
    VMM-363
    MRF-D 25.3

