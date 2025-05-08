Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels [Image 4 of 6]

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules refuels four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, while traveling from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, May 6, 2025. Aerial refueling of Ospreys is crucial for extending their range and mission duration, enabling rapid, long-distance deployments without the need for landing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9028621
    VIRIN: 250506-M-JE726-2261
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 635.66 KB
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    This work, MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    RAAF
    Townsville
    DARWIN
    VMM-363
    MRF-D 25.3

