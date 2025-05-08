MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules refuels four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, while traveling from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, May 6, 2025. Aerial refueling of Ospreys is crucial for extending their range and mission duration, enabling rapid, long-distance deployments without the need for landing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)