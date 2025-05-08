Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels [Image 3 of 6]

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 board a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules, while traveling from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, May 6, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    USMC
    RAAF
    Townsville
    DARWIN
    VMM-363
    MRF-D 25.3

