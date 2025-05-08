U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 board a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules, while traveling from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, May 6, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9028620
|VIRIN:
|250506-M-JE726-2183
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.