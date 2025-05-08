MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 board a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules, while traveling from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, May 6, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)