Spc. Robert Marsh looks at his compass

Army Reserve Best Squad competitor Spc. Robert Marsh, 412th Theater Engineer Command, looks at his compass during a land navigation event at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 10, 2025. 75 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2025 Army Reserve BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Calvin Reimold)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9028599
|VIRIN:
|250510-A-SZ193-2536
|Resolution:
|6044x4021
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
