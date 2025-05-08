Staff Sgt. Emily Newsome looks at her map

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad competitor Staff Sgt. Emily Newsome, 99th Readiness Division, looks at her map during a land navigation event at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 10, 2025. 75 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2025 Army Reserve BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Calvin Reimold)