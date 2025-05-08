Sgt. Hallie Koches fires an M17 pistol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad competitor Sgt. Hallie Koches, 99th Readiness Division, fires an M17 pistol during a Expert In Competition event at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 11, 2025. 75 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2025 Army Reserve BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Calvin Reimold)