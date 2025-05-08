Sgt. Hallie Koches fires an M17 pistol

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitor Sgt. Hallie Koches, 99th Readiness Division, fires an M17 pistol during a Expert In Competition event at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 11, 2025. 75 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2025 Army Reserve BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Calvin Reimold)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:09
    Photo ID: 9028589
    VIRIN: 250511-A-SZ193-3239
    Resolution: 3439x2293
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    army reserve
    fort mccoy
    Excellence in Competition badge
    M17 pistol
    BSC25
    USARCBSC25

