Capt. Kevin Tirado Army Reserve Medical Command, fires an M17 pistol

Army Reserve Best Medic competitor Capt. Kevin Tirado, 7458 Medical Operational Readiness Unit, Army Reserve Medical Command, fires an M17 pistol during a Expert In Competition event at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 11, 2025. Three Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2025 Army Reserve BMC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Medic” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Calvin Reimold)