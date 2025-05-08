A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron recovers simulated personnel from the water during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti, on May 6, 2025. The exercise prepared U.S. and partner nation forces to respond rapidly in a joint environment to humanitarian emergencies and regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9028476
|VIRIN:
|250506-Z-AJ782-1255
|Resolution:
|4499x2993
|Size:
|932.29 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bull Shark 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.