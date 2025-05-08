Bull Shark 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron recovers simulated personnel from the water during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti, on May 6, 2025. The exercise prepared U.S. and partner nation forces to respond rapidly in a joint environment to humanitarian emergencies and regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)