A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron is hoisted from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a simulated casualty evacuation as part of Exercise Bull Shark. The exercise prepared U.S. and partner nation forces to respond rapidly in a joint environment to humanitarian emergencies and regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9028474
|VIRIN:
|250506-Z-AJ782-1800
|Resolution:
|3521x5292
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|DJ
This work, Bull Shark 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.