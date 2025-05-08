Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Shark 2025

    DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, recovers military personnel following hoist operations during Exercise Bull Shark in Djibouti, May 6, 2025. The exercise prepared U.S. and partner nation forces to respond rapidly in a joint environment to humanitarian emergencies and regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 11:43
    Photo ID: 9028475
    VIRIN: 250506-Z-AJ782-1858
    Resolution: 3615x2405
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: DJ
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Partnership
    AFAFRICA
    HornofAfrica
    Bull Shark 25-2

