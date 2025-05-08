Bull Shark 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, recovers military personnel following hoist operations during Exercise Bull Shark in Djibouti, May 6, 2025. The exercise prepared U.S. and partner nation forces to respond rapidly in a joint environment to humanitarian emergencies and regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)