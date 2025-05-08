Bull Shark 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron hangs from a hoist on a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a simulated casualty evacuation as part of Exercise Bull Shark. The exercise prepared U.S. and partner nation forces to respond rapidly in a joint environment to humanitarian emergencies and regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)