Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bull Shark 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bull Shark 2025

    DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron hangs from a hoist on a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a simulated casualty evacuation as part of Exercise Bull Shark. The exercise prepared U.S. and partner nation forces to respond rapidly in a joint environment to humanitarian emergencies and regional security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 11:43
    Photo ID: 9028472
    VIRIN: 250506-Z-AJ782-1715
    Resolution: 5473x3641
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bull Shark 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bull Shark 2025
    Bull Shark 2025
    Bull Shark 2025
    Bull Shark 2025
    Bull Shark 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    82nd ERQS
    AFAFRICA
    HornofAfrica
    Bull Shark 25-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download