D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment provides Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course

Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard are photographed following the Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course instructed by the Medical Detachment at the D.C. Armory, May 8, 2025. The course covers a wide variety of topics pertaining to medical field care. A CLS-trained Soldier is capable of providing advanced first aid and lifesaving techniques in combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)