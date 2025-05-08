D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment provides Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Land Component Command (LCC) commander, D.C. National Guard, speaks to participants of the Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course at the D.C. Armory, May 8, 2025. The course covers a wide variety of topics pertaining to medical field care. A CLS-trained Soldier is capable of providing advanced first aid and lifesaving techniques in combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)