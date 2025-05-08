Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment provides Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course [Image 21 of 22]

    D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment provides Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard complete the Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course instructed by the Medical Detachment at the D.C. Armory, May 8, 2025. The course covers a wide variety of topics pertaining to medical field care. A CLS-trained Soldier is capable of providing advanced first aid and lifesaving techniques in combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9028049
    VIRIN: 250508-O-IB405-6068
    Resolution: 5249x3532
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment provides Combat Lifesaver (CLS) course [Image 22 of 22], by Ayan Sheikh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Lifesaver
    readiness
    Medical Detachment
    D.C. National Guard

