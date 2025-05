Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew prepares to launch from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, May 7, 2025. The crew airdropped antibiotics to a 68-year-old man who had reportedly been experiencing severe abdominal pain 675 miles offshore Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)