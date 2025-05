Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point flies over the fishing vessel Sea Angel after delivering antibiotics for their ailing captain 675 miles offshore Hilo, Hawaii, May 7, 2025. The man had reportedly been experiencing abdominal pain, fever, and other symptoms possibly indicating an infection. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)