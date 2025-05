Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pilot aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter prepares to medevac an ailing captain from his vessel 80 miles offshore Hilo, Hawaii, May 9, 2025. The crew medevaced a 68-year-old man who had reportedly been experiencing symptoms such as abdominal pain and fever. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)