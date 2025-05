Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point carry an ailing fishing vessel captain on the landing pad at Hilo Medical Center in Hilo, Hawaii, May 9, 2025. The crew hoisted the man from the fishing vessel Sea Angel 80 miles offshore Hilo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)