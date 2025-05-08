Vandenberg Honors Military Spouses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Garcia and Staff Sgt. Edwin Ocampo, 30th Security Forces Squadron members, participate in the Military Spouse Appreciation Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2025. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)