    Vandenberg Honors Military Spouses [Image 2 of 5]

    Vandenberg Honors Military Spouses

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Members of Vandenberg honor their military spouses during the Military Spouse Appreciation Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2025. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

