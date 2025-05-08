Vandenberg Honors Military Spouses

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, provides heartfelt remarks during the Military Spouse Appreciation Breakfast held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2025. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
