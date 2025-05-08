U.S Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, oversees airstrikes for Exercise Hydra with 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), May 8, 2025 at the Utah National Guard, at the Test and Training Range, Utah. During Exercise Hydra, military forces located in Utah practice lethal strikes and adaptive movement in contested environments. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Jaycee Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9026504
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-HS841-1057
|Resolution:
|4867x3894
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jaycee Baker