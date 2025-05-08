Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, oversees airstrikes for Exercise Hydra with 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), May 8, 2025 at the Utah National Guard, at the Test and Training Range, Utah. During Exercise Hydra, military forces located in Utah practice lethal strikes and adaptive movement in contested environments. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Jaycee Baker)