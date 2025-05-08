Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Billy Guilliam, Utah Air National Guard, documents operations during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra challenges the joint force to adapt quickly and respond with lethal precision in multi-domain combat scenarios. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Jaycee Baker)