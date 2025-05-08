Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises [Image 2 of 6]

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jaycee Baker 

    151st Wing

    Senior Airman Billy Guilliam, Utah Air National Guard, documents operations during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra challenges the joint force to adapt quickly and respond with lethal precision in multi-domain combat scenarios. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Jaycee Baker)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9026500
    VIRIN: 250508-Z-HS841-1055
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Total Force
    Joint exercise
    Innovation
    EXHydra

