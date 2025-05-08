Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army service members form the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, prepare for Exercise Hydra, May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Air and ground assets synchronize to dominate across terrain, airspace, and digital domains during the total force Exercise Hydra. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Jaycee Baker)