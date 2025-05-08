Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Ellison, Utah Army National Guard, documents operations during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra demonstrates how innovation, communication, and Total Force Integration deters adversaries in complex operating environments. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Jaycee Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9026502
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-HS841-1054
|Resolution:
|4016x5020
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
