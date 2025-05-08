Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises [Image 4 of 6]

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jaycee Baker 

    151st Wing

    Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Ellison, Utah Army National Guard, documents operations during Exercise Hydra on May 8, 2025 at the Utah Test and Training Range, Utah. Exercise Hydra demonstrates how innovation, communication, and Total Force Integration deters adversaries in complex operating environments. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Jaycee Baker)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9026502
    VIRIN: 250508-Z-HS841-1054
    Resolution: 4016x5020
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Total Force
    Joint exercise
    Innovation
    EXHydra

