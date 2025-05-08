Navy Medicine Surgeon Honored at Hero of Military Medicine Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250508-N-IX644-2123 (May 8, 2025) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Navy Capt. Matthew Tadlock, a trauma and general surgeon assigned to Surface Medical Group Pacific, gives remarks during the Heroes of Military Medicine Awards ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., May 8. Tadlock was chosen as the Navy Honoree after 23 years of service providing life-saving support on land and at sea to Sailors, Marines, and at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) units. The Heroes of Military Medicine Awards recognize distinguished individuals from the military and civilian communities who have helped advance military medicine through their performance and dedication to service members, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)