Navy Medicine Surgeon Honored at Hero of Military Medicine Awards

250508-N-IX644-2038 (May 8, 2025) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Strube, center, a native of Long Island, New York, performs the National Anthem with the Military District Washington Color Guard during the Hero of Military Medicine Awards ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., May 8. The Heroes of Military Medicine Awards recognize distinguished individuals from the military and civilian communities who have helped advance military medicine through their performance and dedication to service members, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)