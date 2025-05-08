Navy Medicine Surgeon Honored at Hero of Military Medicine Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250508-N-IX644-2113 (May 8, 2025) WASHINGTON, D.C. Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, left, commander, Navy Medical Force Development Command and chief, U.S. Navy Dental Corps, and Dr. Joseph Caravalho Jr., retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen., pose for a photo with the U.S. Navy Hero of Military Medicine honoree, Capt. Matthew Tadlock, during an awards ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., May 8. The Heroes of Military Medicine Awards recognize distinguished individuals from the military and civilian communities who have helped advance military medicine through their performance and dedication to service members, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)