    Navy Medicine Surgeon Honored at Hero of Military Medicine Awards [Image 8 of 10]

    Navy Medicine Surgeon Honored at Hero of Military Medicine Awards

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    250508-N-IX644-2120 (May 8, 2025) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Navy Capt. Matthew Tadlock, a trauma and general surgeon assigned to Surface Medical Group Pacific, gives remarks during the Heroes of Military Medicine Awards ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., May 8. Tadlock was chosen as the Navy Honoree after 23 years of service providing life-saving support on land and at sea to Sailors, Marines, and at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) units. The Heroes of Military Medicine Awards recognize distinguished individuals from the military and civilian communities who have helped advance military medicine through their performance and dedication to service members, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:22
    Photo ID: 9026096
    VIRIN: 250508-N-IX644-2120
    Resolution: 4024x5634
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Surgeon Honored at Hero of Military Medicine Awards [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Medical Corps
    Heroes of Military Medicine

