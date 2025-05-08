Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250508-N-KL637-1477 (May 8, 2025) -- Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, Vice Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command awards the Military Order of the World Wars Award of Merit to Fireman Zane Rowley during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall (DATE). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)