Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command

250508-N-KL637-1370 (May 8, 2025) -- Recruit Division Commanders salute the ensign during the National Anthem at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass-in-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall May 8, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)