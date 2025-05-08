Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command

250508-N-KL637-1466 (May 8, 2025) -- Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, Vice Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command awards the Navy League Award to Airman Serenity Bailey during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall May 8, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
