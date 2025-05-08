Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250508-N-KL637-1359 (May 8, 2025) -- Honor guard recruits march in front of guests at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass-in-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall May 8, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)