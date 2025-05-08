Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command

    Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250508-N-KL637-1359 (May 8, 2025) -- Honor guard recruits march in front of guests at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass-in-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall May 8, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9025749
    VIRIN: 250508-N-KL637-1359
    Resolution: 6000x4286
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    Sailor
    Graduation
    U.S. Navy
    Pass-In-Review

