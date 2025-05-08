Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill [Image 5 of 6]

    Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Senior Airman Javier Ardon, 22nd Training Squadron, chooses from different supplies while receiving instruction from a former SERE specialist, Tom Lutyens, about making a bow drill, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. May 2, 2025. A bow drill is a simple hand-operated type of tool, consisting of a rod set in rapid rotary motion by means of a cord wrapped around it, kept taut by a bow pushed back and forth with one hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:02
    Photo ID: 9025734
    VIRIN: 250502-F-XO639-5973
    Resolution: 2515x1675
    Size: 460.99 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    Survival
    Fire craft

