Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Senior Airman Javier Ardon, 22nd Training Squadron, chooses from different supplies while receiving instruction from a former SERE specialist, Tom Lutyens, about making a bow drill, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. May 2, 2025. A bow drill is a simple hand-operated type of tool, consisting of a rod set in rapid rotary motion by means of a cord wrapped around it, kept taut by a bow pushed back and forth with one hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)