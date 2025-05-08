Former SERE specialist Tom Lutyens teaches bow drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist Senior Airman Joseph Parkman and Senior Airman Devon Marchand, 22nd Training Squadron, use a bow drill while receiving instruction from a former SERE specialist at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. May 2, 2025. The SERE community is a strong bond, and many members, past and present, try to pass down knowledge and skills to keep the career field as prepared as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)